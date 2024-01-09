Northern Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 13.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,030,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,062,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $268.97 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

