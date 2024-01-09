iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lowered by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,749. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

