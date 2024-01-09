Planning Directions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.81. 736,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

