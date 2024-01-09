Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. 3,041,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,772,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

