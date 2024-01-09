Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 1,252 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

LOW stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.32. The stock had a trading volume of 563,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

