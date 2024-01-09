Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 16.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $70,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,053. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

