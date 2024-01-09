Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 435 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 492.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 122,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $287.70. 524,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,473. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

