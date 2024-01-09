Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 268,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.99. 723,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,572. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

