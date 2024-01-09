Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

AMD traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,377,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,376,574. The company has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

