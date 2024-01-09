Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. 3,231,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,254. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

