AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 7,915,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,120,148. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

