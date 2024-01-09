Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 463,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,447,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $586.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.78 and a 200 day moving average of $549.46. The stock has a market cap of $267.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.