Valliance Asset Management Ltd Invests $424,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

ORCL traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. 741,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,085. The stock has a market cap of $286.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.