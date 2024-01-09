AlphaQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 695,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,195,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $555.72. 132,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,660. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

