Sanchez Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.25. The stock had a trading volume of 195,509 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

