Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,597,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,726 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $436,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $303.56. 216,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.99 and a 200-day moving average of $285.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

