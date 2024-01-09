TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,726 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Booking worth $225,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,464.12. 53,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,710. The company has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,179.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,247.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3,073.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

