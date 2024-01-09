Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.16. 2,443,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.