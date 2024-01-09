Westwood Management Corp IL Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

BA traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $227.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,780,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139,349. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

