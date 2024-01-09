Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 341 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,129. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

