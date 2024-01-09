Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,810 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $101,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,863 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average is $219.26. The company has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

