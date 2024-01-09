Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.08. The stock had a trading volume of 202,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.16. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.