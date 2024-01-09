CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 10.9% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.72. 10,346,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,709,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $268.97 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

