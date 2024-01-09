Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 2,935 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.53. 910,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day moving average is $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The firm has a market cap of $347.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

