Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 183,007 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,007 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

WFC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

