Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 202 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.19. 251,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,164. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.