SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.37.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

