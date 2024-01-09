CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 513 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Eaton by 21.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $238.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average is $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

