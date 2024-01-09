Graypoint LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $238.96 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $241.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

