Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $358,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $480.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,088. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.31.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

