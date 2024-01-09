Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 305,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.