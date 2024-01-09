TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 269,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,699. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

