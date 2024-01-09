Smith Salley & Associates Buys 370 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.38.

MCO stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.67. 258,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

