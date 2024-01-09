Smith Salley & Associates Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGT stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.77. The company had a trading volume of 195,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.79. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.28 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

