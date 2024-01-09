Mathes Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.10. 553,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

