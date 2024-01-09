Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases 1,736 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.40. 1,054,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,615. The company has a market cap of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

