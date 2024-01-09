Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VB stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.64.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

