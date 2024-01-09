Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,772,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

