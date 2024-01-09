Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $45,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.89. 171,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

