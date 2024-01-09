Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,657 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,822,319 shares. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

