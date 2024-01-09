Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.86. The stock had a trading volume of 497,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,937. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.90. The company has a market cap of $394.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

