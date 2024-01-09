Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,602 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,048,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

