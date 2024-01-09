Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. 5,967,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,729. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

