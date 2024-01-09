Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 15,999 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,904,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

