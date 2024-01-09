Simmons Bank Has $5.65 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $306.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

