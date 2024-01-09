B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases Shares of 309,600 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 309,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,000. Altria Group accounts for about 4.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,912. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

