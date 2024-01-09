18,500 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 343,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 6,848,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,197,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

