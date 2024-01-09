North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,557 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 39.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 31.6% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 332,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

