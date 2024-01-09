Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $581.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.46. The stock has a market cap of $264.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

