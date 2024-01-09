Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $976,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. United Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 279,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,352. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

